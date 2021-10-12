A school bus with six children on board from the Timberlane Regional School District in New Hampshire crashed into a wooded area in Plaistow Tuesday after the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency, police said.
Plaistow police and fire responded to the crash near 11 Greenough Road shortly after schools let out on Tuesday, Plaistow police said in a Facebook post.
The six children on board were not injured. Another bus was sent to take the children home, police said.
The bus driver was not immediately identified. There were no updates on the driver’s condition as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Plaistow police units have since left the scene and the roadway is now clear, police said.
