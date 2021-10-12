A school bus with six children on board from the Timberlane Regional School District in New Hampshire crashed into a wooded area in Plaistow Tuesday after the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency, police said.

Plaistow police and fire responded to the crash near 11 Greenough Road shortly after schools let out on Tuesday, Plaistow police said in a Facebook post.

The six children on board were not injured. Another bus was sent to take the children home, police said.