Officers responded to the town’s Veteran’s Memorial on Highland Street between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Holden police are investigating a brazen act of vandalism of American flags at a veteran’s memorial and a private home on Monday evening.

Witnesses told police they saw a man allegedly drive up to the memorial, take down the American flag, place it on the ground, and “then is believed to have urinated on the flag,” police wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The man then allegedly drove to a yard on Highland Street, got out of his vehicle, and ripped an American flag off of a house, before driving off, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the man or either incident is asked to contact police at 508-210-5613.





