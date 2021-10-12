The US District Court in Boston accepted the deferred prosecution agreement between prosecutors and William Ferguson, 51, of Winston-Salem, N.C., the US attorney’s office said in statement.

The former women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest University could avoid prosecution for his role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scheme if he pays a fine and follows other conditions of an agreement reached with prosecutors, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Tuesday.

If Ferguson complies with the agreement for two years and pays a $50,000 fine, prosecutors will dismiss a charge against him.

Ferguson is the only one of the dozens of Varsity Blues defendants to enter a deferred prosecution agreement, according to online records maintained by the US attorney’s office.

The first two parents to stand trial in the college admissions scandal were found guilty Friday. A federal jury in Boston convicted John B. Wilson, 62, of Lynnfield, a real estate and private equity investor, and Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, of Las Vegas, a former Wynn Resorts executive, on all charges for participating in the bribery scheme.

Ferguson was hired around June 2016 to coach at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., and agreed the following February to help admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, get a waitlisted student admitted by falsely designating her a recruit to the team, according to prosecutors’ statement.

In late March 2017, Ferguson designated the student a recruit but didn’t tell admissions office staff that he had made an agreement with Singer, who pledged to make donations to the university that would benefit Ferguson, according to the statement.

Ferguson was arrested and charged in March 2019 and then charged in a second superseding indictment in September 2020 with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, prosecutors said.

He has accepted responsibility for his acts, according to prosecutors. An attorney for Ferguson could not immediately be located Tuesday evening.





