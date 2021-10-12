The spot, which Wu’s team previewed Tuesday morning, features the candidate at campaign stops and also includes clips from her victory party the night of the Sept. 14 preliminary election. Key supporters including Councilor Lydia Edwards, Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins, and state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz play visible roles in the victory party clips.

City Councilor Michelle Wu is set to hit TV again in her campaign for mayor with a 30-second television advertisement titled, “The Wu Way”.

Wu narrates over the video, declaring, “Boston, you’ve made your voices heard, loud and clear.

“This is a moment for change,” she intones in the ad. “You want a mayor who will deliver big, bold solutions that will address the high cost of living and open the doors of opportunity for everyone. I’m Michelle Wu, and I’m running for mayor. Together, we can make Boston the city that works for all of us.”

Advertisement

Wu’s team said the advertisement will appear on broadcast, cable, and digital advertising beginning Tuesday, with an initial ad buy of about $100,000. The advertisement is also being re-scripted in Spanish and will soon appear on Spanish broadcast television.

The ad is Wu’ second of the campaign, and the first since the preliminary election, though outside independent action committees have also produced advertisements in support of her candidacy.

It is also being released on the eve of her first televised debate with her mayoral rival, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, their first face-off since they both advanced from the preliminary election. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday on WBZ-TV and will also be streamed live on CBSN Boston.

Meanwhile, Essaibi George had been planning to shoot a campaign video over the past weekend, and is expected to be up on television soon.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.