We need something like the EPA to curb the lies that pollute social media

In 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire as a result of many years of factory pollution spewing into the river. During the same period, the Charles River was off limits as a result of pollution spewed from upland sources (the Standells, “Dirty Water”). These events, among other episodes, spawned the Environmental Protection Agency in the early 1970s. Today, both rivers are cleaned up and represent recreational resources available to the communities they serve. I think most people would agree that the birth of the EPA was pivotal in creating the natural environment we enjoy today.