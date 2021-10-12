I very much appreciate your coverage of the Texas law that bans most abortions. But I do take issue with language that implies that this is an issue only for women. Abortions help men take control of their lives too.

Of course, no one should be able to dictate whether a person carries their own pregnancy to term. But to imply that this is just an issue for women is wrongheaded and inaccurate. Men, too, have a stake in whether abortions are legal. Without the right to an abortion and access to abortions, many men are pushed into pregnancies and child support that they otherwise would not choose, just as women are. I would like your coverage to reflect that. I’m tired of this being reported as a “women’s” issue. It’s an issue for men, too.