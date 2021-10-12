Katie Johnston’s article “Social services staffing crisis hits neediest” (Page A1, Oct. 3) brought back a painful reminder of the situation that persisted when I retired seven years ago. When I practiced psychotherapy, I accepted all insurance plans (even poorly paying Medicaid) and had a sliding scale for the few without insurance, but that was because I had another source of income. Few of my colleagues could make those sacrifices. With burnout now from the pandemic, the situation is even worse.

As long as we have profit-making companies calling the shots — as long as we don’t let a major payer, Medicare, negotiate prices — our health care system will continue to fail the most vulnerable.