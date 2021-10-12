Re “Women need workplace flexibility and employers must provide it” (Opinion, Oct. 7): I applaud Sheila Lirio Marcelo for calling for workplace flexibility, but it does reinforce the need for flexibility to be available for fathers as well as mothers. There are situations where the mother may be the main earner and it makes sense for the father to be the caregiver. Such was the case when our children were young.

In addition, paternity leave also should be available. In 1972, my husband requested this because he was needed at home to help after our child was born by Cesarean section. His employer awarded him a couple of weeks. This was forward thinking.