Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times, and stole a base, and Houston eliminated the host Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday.

Led by their October-tested stars, the Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year.

It was Jose Altuve , Carlos Correa , and Alex Bregman once again.

Correa and Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros bounced back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball. Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

Next up for Altuve and company is Game 1 of the ALCS against former Astros bench coach Alex Cora and the Red Sox on Friday in Houston. The Sox eliminated Tampa Bay with a 6-5 victory in Game 4 on Monday night.

Advertisement

It’ll be Houston’s second ALCS under 72-year-old manager Dusty Baker, whose club got the better of 77-year-old Chicago skipper Tony La Russa.

Gavin Sheets connected for Chicago, becoming the third rookie in franchise history to homer in a postseason game. But Carlos Rodón was knocked out in the third inning of his first start since Sept. 29, and the AL Central champions left eight runners on base.

Rays reflect

Three consecutive playoff appearances, back-to-back AL East titles, and a trip to the World Series.

The Rays have a lot to feel good about, even if the best regular season in franchise history was followed by a loss to the Red Sox in the Division Series.

“These guys should be very proud. I know I am, of what was accomplished. You’re allowed to be proud and also disappointed at the same time,” manager Kevin Cash said, reflecting on winning 100 games for the first time.

Despite having one of the lowest payrolls in baseball and a roster devoid of household names, the 2020 AL champions overcame injuries that decimated the pitching staff to finish with the best record in the league for the second straight year and win the AL East by eight games over the Red Sox and Yankees.

Advertisement

“Coming into spring training, there’s no denying this team had high aspirations ... But I can’t look at this team as a disappointment,” Cash said. “I would say that’s unfair.”

So would outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

“I always say there’s no moral victories. We came up short, no doubt about that ... Tip our caps to them. They were great. They beat us fair and square,” he said.

“Once again, we would have loved to get to the next step and get back to a World Series and try to take that next step. It just wasn’t our time, but the winning way, it’s going to continue here,” Kiermaier added. “There’s just too much talent in our organization. Who knows what’s going to happen moving forward, but we’ve got a great thing going here.”

Surgery for Vogt

Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery last week before he was designated for assignment.

The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta.

He is expected to be recovered in time for spring training next year.

The 36-year-old Vogt appeared in just 26 games for the Braves after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. Overall this season, he batted .195 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games.

Advertisement

Vogt last played Sept. 9, when he hit two homers in a win over Washington.

He wasn’t expected to be on the Braves’ postseason roster even if healthy.