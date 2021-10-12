BC High (9-3-1, 7-1-1 CC) had been dealt a 4-0 defeat to the Pioneers in their previous meeting on Sept. 23, so coach Billy Ryan was determined to prevent a similar outcome in the rematch.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 15th-ranked Eagles made one goal — courtesy of Sam Wolf — hold up in a 1-0 victory over No. 10 St. John’s Shrewsbury on Morrissey Blvd.

With the fourth straight shutout from senior keeper Jimmy Flaherty, resulting in four straight wins, the BC High boys’ soccer team has put itself in position to play for the Catholic Conference title in Danvers Thursday afternoon against St. John’s Prep.

“We really tried to defend their high-powered offense and limit their scoring chances,” said Ryan of St. John’s (8-3-3), which has outscored opponents, 35-11.

“They’re an electric team, and we waited for our chances.”

Good things come to those who wait, and the Eagles patiently did that during an evenly-matched, back-and-forth affair. They were awarded an opportunity to capitalize late in the second half, and they seized it when it arrived.

With nine minutes remaining, BC High won a free kick just past the halfway line in the Pioneers’ half. Senior Malcolm Flaherty stepped up and delivered a long lofted ball into the box, which Wolf powerfully headed into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

“It was sensational,” Ryan said. “A timely goal by our senior captain.”

St. John’s Prep enters Thursday’s matchup at 7-2-3 (6-1-2).

Billerica 0, Lawrence 0 — Riwaz Singh posted his third straight shutout for Billerica (5-1-5) in its Merrimack Valley draw.

Braintree 1, Milton 1 — Christopher Roden scored the lone goal for the Wamps (3-4-4) in the Bay State Conference draw. Justin Gomes recorded the assist.

Dedham 1, Ashland 0 — Brian Dunne scored the winner with 17 minutes remaining to earn the Marauders (5-5-1) a Tri-Valley League win.

Durfee 3, Seekonk 2 — Sergio Dias, Juliano Viera, and Colin Hargraves scored for the Hilltoppers (5-4-3) in their nonleague win. Hargraves and Oscar Hernandes tallied assists.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Pentucket 1 — With five minutes to go and the score tied at one, senior Lucas Groberio collected a cross for the Generals (4-3-3), juggled the ball over the head of the opposing defender, and slotted the ball past the keeper for the winner in the Cape Ann League matchup.

Hingham 3, Silver Lake 1 — Brian Dalimonte, Cole Sampson, and Aidan Brazel each found the back of the net for the No. 5 Harbormen (12-0) as the visitors pulled away in the second half.

Hopkinton 3, Medway 2 — Sean Golembiewski netted the winner, the second of two goals within the final eight minutes of the Tri-Valley League match—for the Hillers (10-2-1). Peter DeMichele tallied an assist on each goal.

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Senior Miguel Rosa scored the lone goal for L-S (6-2-3) in the Dual County League tie.

Lowell 1, Chelmsford 0 — Kaleb Gianini scored the only goal of the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup for the host Red Raiders (3-8-1).

Manchester Essex 2, Marblehead 2 — Both teams scored twice in the second half, including one goal apiece from Beckett Spencer and Brady Gagnon to give the Hornets (7-3-1) the draw.

Marshfield 2, Duxbury 1 — Fionn Hamilton scored the opener in the first half, and Matt Bilodeau scored the winner with under 10 minutes remaining in the game for the Rams (7-3-1) in Patriot League play. Brian Bouressa and Liam Evans recorded assists.

Medfield 2, Millis 1 — Chris Hoffman scored on a breakaway in the first half, and Heitor Saravia scored the winner, assisted by Hoffman, with 9 minutes left in the Tri-Valley League win for the Warriors (7-4-2). Sam Carnes made a stoppage time save on a Millis penalty kick to seal the victory.

Methuen 6, Haverhill 0 — Matthew Pak scored his first varsity goal for the Rangers (6-5-1), and Jonathan Diaz scored two goals to go along with two assists in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Needham 4, Wellesley 0 — Marco Flano (2 goals), Noah Goldstein (goal, assist), and Mitch Wilson (goal) scored in the first eight minutes of the second half to earn the No. 4 Rockets (8-0-4) the Bay State Conference win.

Newton North 3, Natick 0 — Senior Theo Hoffman’s first-half goal put the No. 3 Tigers (8-0-3) ahead for good in the Bay State Conference shutout win.

North Andover 3, Chelmsford 3 — Jack Determan, Owen Phelan, and Jonny Bono found the back of the net for No. 16 NA (8-0-3) in the Merrimack Valley draw.

Oliver Ames 1, Mansfield 0 — Freshman Andrew Martins scored the winner with 10 minutes remaining to earn the Tigers (9-1-1) the conference win and first place in the Hockomock League. Mathias Taylor registered the assist.

Pembroke 4, Plymouth South 2 — Ethan Sullivan (2 goals), Andrew Gleason (goal), and Declan Crowley (goal) scored as the Titans (9-2-1) qualified for the MIAA Division 3 tournament with the Patriot League win.

Plymouth North 2, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Goals by Ethan Fostello and Manny Osorio were not enough for Whitman-Hanson (1-7-4), as North (8-2-3) tied the Patriot league matchup with just over two minutes remaining.

Salem Academy 3, Pioneer Charter II 0 — Henry Shehaj’s three-goal performance carried Salem Academy (5-5-1) to a dominant win. Blake Nkwetta and Ryan Brown recorded assists, and Ivan Paredes made two saves to earn a shutout.

Sandwich 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Jake Sutton knocked a pass from Sean Murphy into the far corner of the goal with four minutes remaining to win the Cape & Islands match for the Blue Knights (2-4-3).

St. John’s Prep 6, Malden Catholic 0 — Sophomores Aithan Bezanson (2 goals) and Mark Ghui (goal) scored their first varsity goals, and junior Yianni Andrikopoulos recorded the shutout for the No. 9 Eagles (7-2-3) in the Catholic Conference win.

Sturgis East 1, Nantucket 0 — Alex Mendez scored the winner in the 15th minute to give the Storm (5-4) a Cape & Islands League win.

West Bridgewater 1, Holbrook 0 — Chase Ryan scored the winner for the Wildcats (7-2-1), securing the Mayflower win on the road.

Weymouth 3, Walpole 0 — Senior Tyler McInerney (3 saves) recorded his fourth straight shutout as the Wildcats (4-1-5) earned the Bay State Conference win.

Boys’ cross-country

Old Rochester 25, Fairhaven 34 — Tyler Young placed first overall and led the Bulldogs (5-1) to a South Coast Conference win with a 2.9-mile time of 16:19.

Somerville 16, Lynn Classical 47 — Senior Calvin Wicks (19:58) edged teammate Sam Buckley (19:59) for the top spot as the visiting Highlanders (5-0) remained unbeaten in the Greater Boston League with the win.

St. John’s Prep 27, BC High 28 — Senior Charlie Tuttle finished the 5k course at Franklin Park in 16:03 to win the race for the Eagles and help the visitors narrowly beat BC High in the tri-meet.

Wakefield 27, Burlington 28 — Michael Roberto breezed through Burlington’s 5K course in a time of 15:38 to help the Warriors capture a Middlesex League win for the Warriors (5-0).

Girls’ cross-country

Lynn Classical 27, Somerville 33 — Sophomore Anna Siebler (24:01) and freshman Charlotte Johnson (24:03) went 1-2 for Somerville (4-2), but host Classical earned the Greater Boston League win with its depth.

Old Rochester 19, Fairhaven 43 — Corinne Robert completed the 2.9-mile layout in 20:41 to lead the visiting Bulldogs (6-0) to victory in the South Coast Conference.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 5, Bedford 0 — Two goals by Emma Perry and three assists from Zoe Elwell helped the Crusaders (8-2-2) win the nonleague contest.

Dedham 2, Norwood 1 — Goals by Ally LaBrecque and Anna Duff propelled the Marauders (7-4-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Franklin 7, Sharon 0 — Kaitlyn Carney scored two of the seven unassisted goals by the No. 7 Panthers (11-1) in the Hockomock League win.

North Attleborough 0, King Philip 0 — Junior keeper Haley Bright tallied six saves to preserve the shutout and the Hockomock League tie for the Warriors (9-3-1).

St. John Paul II 1, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Ella Bartolomei scored for St. John Paul II (2-1-5) in the third quarter, the only goal of the game before Alana Nevin scored for MV (3-5-2) with just over three minutes remaining to tie the Cape & Islands matchup.

West Bridgewater 3, Westport 1 — Rachel Smith, Keira O’Connell, and Abby Matta scored for the Wildcats (5-2-2) in the Mayflower win.

Golf

Andover 14, Central Catholic 6 — Jake Morgan, Noah Farland, Jake Accardi, Brendan Carroll, and Jake Gruenberg each won matches at Atkinson Country Club to secure the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Golden Warriors (6-7).

Archbishop Williams 165, St. Mary’s 139 — Andrew Marcotte (32 Stableford points) and Quinn Cesarz (28 points) led the scoring for the Bishops (9-7), who advance to the D2 North tournament.

Bishop Feehan 214, Arlington Catholic 182 — Chad Correia (40 points), Jimmy Kannally (36 points), and Matt Murray (30 points) helped lead the Shamrocks (11-3) to the Catholic Central League win at Heather Hill Country Club.

Dover-Sherborn 214, Norton 251 — Senior Curtis Bowman shot an even-par 32, and junior Ben Schroeder submitted a 1-over 33 for the Raiders (12-1) as they picked up the Tri-Valley League win at Sassamon Trace Golf Course.

Duxbury 230, Whitman-Hanson 278 — Owen Hamilton shot a 37 for the Green Dragons (18-1) in their Patriot League win at Duxbury Yacht Club in Duxbury.

Hanover 233, North Quincy 256 — Chris Doherty fired a 1-over 35 and Charlie Cataldo had a 38 to propel the visiting Hawks to the Patriot League win. Ian Ronan shot a 37 for NQ.

North Andover 226, St. John’s Prep 232 — James Robbins shot a 2-under-33 to power the Scarlet Knights (11-2) in a narrow nonleague win over the Eagles (9-3) at North Andover Country Club.

Rockport 149, Manchester Essex 109 — Will Cahill and Bowen Slingluff netted 31 points apiece and Jack Cahill (27) and Ty Bouchie (21) delivered solid performances as the host Vikings (10-6) defeated ME and Ipswich (149-97) in the Olde Cape Ann Classic at Rockport Country Club. Sam Athanas (Manchester Essex) was the medalist, carding a 2-over-par 27 for 33 points. Benji DiFluri had 23. For Ipswich, Charlie Jepsen (22) and Evan Stein (19) led the way.

Scituate 249, Pembroke 292 — Austin Ryan shot a 1-under-36 to lead the Sailors (14-3) to the Patriot League’s Fisher Division championship at Widows Walk Golf Course.

Stoneham 37.5, Wakefield 34.5 — Senior Tommy O’Grady tallied five birdies in the nine-hole match to give the Spartans (4-5) the Middlesex League win at Bear Hill Country Club in Stoneham.

Winchester 38, Reading 32 — Freshman John Scully lit up Meadow Brook Golf Club, shooting a 5-under-31 with three birdies and an eagle in the Middlesex League win for Winchester (11-1). The Rockets were led by senior Ryan Goodwin, who ended with a 4-under-32 that included four birdies.

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Senior keeper Amelia Hohos recorded her second consecutive shutout in the non-league win for the second-ranked Shamrocks (9-1-1)

Danvers 2, Andover 0 — Arianna Bezanson scored a goal in each half and senior captain Gabby Chisholm was stellar defensively for the fifth-ranked Falcons (9-1-2) in the nonleague win.

Hanover 9, Quincy 0 — Molly McGlame (2 goals) and Sophia Foley (2 goals) helped power the Hawks to the Patriot win.

Middleborough 4, New Bedford 0 — Elleana Bush scored two goals and assisted on the other two for the Sachems (2-5-3) in the nonleague home win. Jocelyn Bush and Kaleigh MacCurtain also scored.

Nauset 2, Falmouth 0 — Goals by Olivia Avellar (1 assist) and Isabel Cook helped the Warriors (10-2) win the Cape & Islands contest.

Newburyport 4, Rockport 0 — Deirdre McElhinney tallied three assists, including two to Alexis Greenblott, as the Clippers (9-2-2) shut out their Cape Ann League foe.

North Reading 2, Georgetown 2 — Shannon Gibbs scored late in the first half to give Georgetown the lead, but Ellie Janasiewicz’s goal in the second half leveled the score for North Reading in the Cape Ann League draw.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 8, Mt. Alvernia 0 — Sydney Commeau, Siobhan Colin, Alexa Mayo, Julia Foley, Sarah Hurley, Lucy Wilson, and Zoe D’onofrio connected for goals as NDA (9-0-2) prepped for a visit from Norwell on Wednesday afternoon.

Pentucket 1, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Freshman defender Maddie Wood let a shot rip from 30 yards away that beat the Pentucket keeper to the far post as H-W (8-1-1) forged the tie. The hosts had scored a goal in the 15th minute. Thanks in part to the defensive play of seniors Libby Collins, Jackie Chapdelaine, and Nora Gamber, the Cape Ann League clash finished in a tie.

West Bridgewater 5, Holbrook 2 — Kylie Fuller and Rachael Geniuch netted two goals apiece and Eva Adams scored the fifth as the Wildcats (10-1) picked up the Mayflower win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth North 1 — Olivia Borgen scored two of her three goals in the second half to propel the No. 13 Panthers (10-2-1) past the fourth-ranked Eagles (9-2), handing the visitors their second consecutive loss.

Girls’ swimming

Ursuline 99, Walpole 82 — Meghan Walker (181.75) won the diving competition, and Mary Powers (1:17.71) won the 100-yard breaststroke for the Bears (4-0) in the nonleague win.

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, Lynnfield 1 — Seniors Maggie Milne (15 kills) and Makenzie Williams (nine kills) spearheaded the visiting Cougars (8-3) in the nonleague win.

Barnstable 3, Falmouth 0 — Behind 12 assists and 6 aces from Laura Cogswell, the Red Hawks (8-5) rolled to the Cape & Islands League win. Neely Alger had a team-leading seven kills.

Dartmouth 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Ava Crane (8 kills), Sorelle Lawton (5 aces, 19 service points), and Lauren Augusto (15 assists) turned in impressive performances for the Indians (8-0) in the Southeast Conference clash.

Essex Tech 3, Masconomet 1 — Senior outside hitter Gracie Dailey (14 kills, 7 aces, 12 digs) and senior middle blocker Ali Tkach (12 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs) powered the Hawks (8-0) to a non-conference win.

Hingham 3, Plymouth North 0 — Maureen Koenen and Alex Kennedy lifted the Harborwomen (10-2) to the Patriot League win.

Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0 — The Tigers improved to 11-1 behind strong efforts from Kendra Brown (14 assists, 6 aces, 3 digs), Grace Sorenson (6 kills, 5 digs), and Claire O’Flynn (5 kills, 1 block).

King Philip 3, North Attleborough 0 — Juniors Sami Shore (16 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks), Ahunna James (8 kills), Emily Sawyer (8 kills), and senior Samantha Asprelli (11 digs, 2 aces) helped the No. 12 Warriors (13-0) remain undefeated with a Hockomock League sweep.

Lynn Classical 3, Malden 0 — Chloe Clement (5 aces, 10 kills) and Annabelle Dao (25 digs) helped the Rams (14-0) clinch the Greater Boston League and remain undefeated with another sweep.

Woburn 3, Wilmington 1 — Senior outside hitter Bridget Johnson tallied 12 digs and 12 service points for the Tanners (11-3) in their Middlesex League win.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, and Ethan McDowell contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.