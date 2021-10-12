ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers, 5-4, on Tuesday night.
The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series, three games to one, advancing to face the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.
The game was tied at 4 when the Brewers brought on Hader to make sure it stayed that way. The hard-throwing lefthander struck out Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, but he couldn’t get past the 2020 NL MVP.
Freeman caught up with an 84-mile-per-hour slider, launching a 428-foot drive into the seats in left-center — only the fourth homer all season off Hader.
Freeman celebrated wildly on his way around the bases, and popped back out of the dugout for a curtain call as the crowd of 40,195 roared.
Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his third straight save in the series, while Tyler Matzek claimed the win with a perfect eighth.
“Freddie! Freddie! Freddie!” the crowd chanted as the Braves celebrated in the center of the field.