ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers, 5-4, on Tuesday night.

The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series, three games to one, advancing to face the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The game was tied at 4 when the Brewers brought on Hader to make sure it stayed that way. The hard-throwing lefthander struck out Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, but he couldn’t get past the 2020 NL MVP.