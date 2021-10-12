Celtics forward Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, the team announced on Tuesday.
According to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Horford likely will be sidelined for 10 days before potentially being cleared to return to the court. That means he probably will miss the Oct. 20 season opener against the Knicks in New York.
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday and remains in quarantine, but could be cleared for the opener. Coach Ime Udoka said that the team had become “more vigorous with the testing” since Brown tested positive.
It’s unclear whether Horford or Brown have been vaccinated, and the Celtics have declined to comment on their players’ vaccination status, citing privacy reasons.
The Celtics acquired Horford from the Thunder last summer in a deal that sent point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City. The forward played for the Celtics from 2016-18 before opting out of the final season of his four-year deal to sign with the 76ers. He is expected to challenge for Boston’s final starting slot.
“For me as a competitor, I want to be in the position that I’m playing when it matters most, that I do like to start,” Horford said after Saturday’s preseason win over the Thunder. “That’s just the reality of me as a competitor and me trying to feel like I can contribute and be a great asset.”
