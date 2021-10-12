Celtics forward Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Horford likely will be sidelined for 10 days before potentially being cleared to return to the court. That means he probably will miss the Oct. 20 season opener against the Knicks in New York.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday and remains in quarantine, but could be cleared for the opener. Coach Ime Udoka said that the team had become “more vigorous with the testing” since Brown tested positive.