When asked by Crowder if he enjoyed his time in Foxborough, Revis had a pointed answer: “No, I did not.”

Revis dished on playing for New England on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast hosted by former players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.

“You know, I’m happy for the grind and the hustle of winning Super Bowl 49,” he added. “But you know waking up every day and walking into the facility and having to deal with the tension, you see why they’ve been to 10 Super Bowls. You see the hustle and the grind of it, but at the end of the day, there’s other philosophies to win and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Revis made reference to a tense work environment around the organization combined with a “no-nonsense” approach that has drawn praise from players like Deion Branch and Julian Edelman and scorn from Cassius Marsh.

“Nobody likes it in the locker room,” Revis said. “Just being honest, nobody likes it.”

By contrast, the four-time First-Team All-Pro spoke more favorably of his former coach Rex Ryan, with whom he spent four years under with the New York Jets.

“It’s just, it’s two different cultural philosophies,” the cornerback said of Ryan vs. Belichick. “You know, Rex is a little bit more loose. He likes dogs, he wants you to go out there and play hard, run into a wall, that’s fine.”

Revis also acknowledged the constant battle between Belichick and Kraft, alluding to the new Seth Wickersham book out about the Patriots.

“There’s a lot of news going on right now with Bill, in terms of him and Mr. Kraft, and there’s a lot of stuff surfacing right now. At the end of the day, the way that he runs his ship is a little bit different,” Revis said. “But I do give him credit for winning so many Super Bowls and having the longevity to do it.

“When you play with the New England Patriots, there’s a lot of pressure every time you walk in the door because it’s a lot of tension, it’s a lot of noise going on in the background where, [with] how the team is [run], it’s unknown. You don’t know what Mr. Kraft is doing, you don’t know what Bill’s doing, you just don’t know.”