Olivia Borgen, Whitman-Hanson –– After netting a goal in a 3-2 Patriot League win over Duxbury, the senior Penn State commit added three goals in a Patriot League victory against Plymouth South.

Molly McGlame, Hanover –– The senior contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Patriot League win over North Quincy before finishing with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory aainst Silver Lake.

Ava Murphy, Winchester –– The junior scored both goals in a 2-0 Middlesex League Liberty Division win against Lexington. She followed up the strong effort with a goal in a 2-2 draw with Stoneham and two goals in a 6-1 victory vs. Melrose.