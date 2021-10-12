Olivia Borgen, Whitman-Hanson –– After netting a goal in a 3-2 Patriot League win over Duxbury, the senior Penn State commit added three goals in a Patriot League victory against Plymouth South.
Molly McGlame, Hanover –– The senior contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Patriot League win over North Quincy before finishing with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory aainst Silver Lake.
Ava Murphy, Winchester –– The junior scored both goals in a 2-0 Middlesex League Liberty Division win against Lexington. She followed up the strong effort with a goal in a 2-2 draw with Stoneham and two goals in a 6-1 victory vs. Melrose.
Ashlee Purcell, Wakefield –– The senior began her four-goal week with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win in a Middlesex League Freedom Division match against Burlington. Two days later, she scored the winner in a 2-1 win over Woburn before scoring two more in a 3-0 victory against Belmont.
Kara Santos, Mansfield –– The sophomore defender played an integral role in the attack for the No. 18 Hornets (8-2), scoring twice and adding an assist in a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex division win over Attleborough.
