Eleven months later, Whitlock was the winning pitcher in the game that sent the Red Sox to the ALCS, recording the final six outs against Tampa Bay to set up a 6-5 walk-off victory in the ninth inning Monday night.

Why would it have? Whitlock was a 24-year-old Double A pitcher in the Yankees organization coming off Tommy John surgery. The odds of him making a difference were slim.

The news that the Red Sox selected Garrett Whitlock with the fourth pick of the Rule 5 Draft last Dec. 10 didn’t merit a headline in the Globe.

“Never,” said Whitlock when asked if he would have imagined such a thing happening.

In what has been a season of unexpected developments, that Whitlock would get the final three outs against the Yankees in the Wild Card Game then win the clinching game of the Division Series against the 100-win Rays have to rank high.

“Whit was amazing again,” manager Alex Cora said. “That tells you a lot about this organization, what we did in the offseason and what we tried to accomplish throughout the season.”

Cora retold the story about Red Sox scouts viewing video of Whitlock throwing via an Instagram post to get more information about him ahead of the draft. Let’s assume they “liked” that post.

Once Whitlock arrived at spring training, it soon became apparent he was more than a lottery ticket.

“We thought he would develop over time,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “But the sense of purpose was apparent from Day 1 of spring training. I mean Day 1.”

After the first week of bullpen sessions in Fort Myers, Cora suggested making time to watch Whitlock.

“We might have something,” he said.

They did. Whitlock entered a 5-5 game in the eighth inning on Monday. The Rays had a runner on second, having just scored two runs off Ryan Brasier.

Fellow rookie Wander Franco, who had lined a two-run homer to center field in the sixth inning, was retired on a fly ball to right field.

Randy Arozarena tagged and faked breaking for third base. The throw from Hunter Renfroe got past Rafael Devers, but Whitlock to back it up and keep Arozarena from advancing.

Whitlock then got Brandon Lowe and Nelson Cruz on ground balls to end the inning. That was followed by a perfect ninth inning.

“It was a lot of fun. It was a cool situation to come into, and just trying to get outs right away,” Whitlock said. “I knew I had to not to let the guy on second score. I just knew to try to get outs right away.”

Whitlock was 8-4 with a 1.96 ERA and two saves in 46 regular season appearances. But it was not until Sept. 12 that he gained full confidence he could do the job.

Whitlock allowed a walkoff homer by Leury Garcia and was despondent afterward.

“Kiké Hernández came up, and like I was down on myself,” Whitlock said. “Kiké came up, and he was just like, ‘Hey, man, you’ve been huge for us all year. You’re going to continue to be huge for us.’ Once he said that, that gave me a lot of confidence to go.”

It was Hernández who made Whitlock the winner with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth on Monday.

Now the Sox have a mini-vacation of sorts before the ALCS starts Friday in either Houston or Chicago. The three days off will allow them to reset the pitching staff and line up the rotation.

The Sox haven’t had a set closer since Matt Barnes lost the job in August and that likely won’t change. But it’s clear Whitlock is who Cora wants on the mound late in close games.

He’s talented and seemingly immune to pressure. As he took questions after the game, Whitlock barely cracked a smile. He didn’t even immediately rush onto the field to celebrate with his teammates when the game ended.

“After we won, I took a second to kind of step back and look at the crowd, look how everyone was reacting and cheering and everything,” he said. “It was a lot of fun just to soak everything up and just enjoy the moment.”

The Sox could have another celebration ahead. Maybe two. A pitcher who didn’t make news in December is one of the heroes of October.

“My goal was just make the team and go from there,” Whitlock said.

And here he is.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.