J.R. Smith stepped into a hornets nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score. The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round Tuesday for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix Invitational. “To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens,” said Smith, now a freshman walk-on. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about (in basketball) – other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.’” The hornets just added to the sting of Smith’s birdie-less round of 8-over-par 79 on the Donald Ross -designed layout. Combined with his two rounds Monday, he finished at 29 over 240 – in 81st place out 84 entries. Smith said he’s determined to improve because he knows others are paying attention. He communicated with Phoenix guard Chris Paul after Monday’s two rounds and heard from ex-NBA teammates as part of a group text. “I got a lot of great feedback,” Smith said. “Chris Paul was telling me guys were talking about it in the locker room. Guys are really looking for my scores, so I got to take care of business so when I see them it ain’t going to be too much backlash.”

Alex Ovechkin is questionable to play in the Washington Capitals season opener against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Ovechkin took part in an optional practice Tuesday after skating several laps around the ice to test out his unspecified lower-body injury. The 36-year-old Russian star is listed as day to day.vAsked about Ovechkin’s availability against the Rangers, coach Peter Laviolette said, “Anything’s possible” but was awaiting further evaluation. “Certainly a positive sign that he’s out there,” Laviolette said while Ovechkin was skating. “We’ll do what’s best for the player and make sure that they’re healthy and we won’t put them in any situations where they might be jeopardized out there. But obviously it’s great to see him out there.” Ovechkin was not made available to reporters. Washington’s captain is beginning a five-year contract 164 behind Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record.

Canadiens’ Suzuki gets eight-year, $63 million deal

The Montreal Canadiens have signed center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension. The deal will pay Suzuki an average annual salary of $7.875 million. Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993. Suzuki had 15 goals and 26 assists in 56 regular-season games. Suzuki has 28 goals and 54 assists in 127 NHL regular-season games and 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 playoff games. Montreal acquired Suzuki, Tomas Tatar, and a 2019 second round pick from Vegas for Max Pacioretty on Sept. 10, 2018. He was a first-round pick (13th overall) by the Golden Knights at the 2017 draft.

SOCCER

Ronaldo’s hat trick keeps Portugal rolling

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his international record goals tally to 115 with a hat trick against Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying. CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Portugal cruised past Luxembourg 5-0 in World Cup qualifying on to stay close to group leader Serbia. Serbia kept a one-point cushion at the top of Group A by defeating last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 at home. It has 17 points, one more than Portugal, which has a game in hand. Serbia’s last game is at Portugal in November. Portugal, which has won four in a row in qualifying, will play at Ireland before the decisive match against the Serbians. Ronaldo took his record scoring tally to 115 international goals by converting two early penalty kicks and finding the net again near the end. Bruno Fernandes and João Palhinha also scored for Portugal.

United States’ McKennie, back from banishment, refuses to meet with media

Back with the US men’s national team following a two-game banishment for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, Weston McKennie is refusing to speak with reporters. The 23-year-old Juventus midfielder was dropped for last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Canada and Honduras by coach Gregg Berhalter for the rules violation, then brought back for last week’s match against Jamaica and played the entire match. McKennie missed Sunday’s loss at Panama with a quadriceps injury, training along with left back Antonee Robinson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen in Columbus, where the United States plays Costa Rica on Wednesday night. Berhalter says McKennie accepted responsibility, and the player and team have moved on from the disciplinary issue. “In terms of his availability for media, it’s a personal choice and I support Weston in that,” Berhalter said Tuesday. “It’s a decision that he has to make himself, and it is what it is. His focus right now is on the field and I think he demonstrated that Thursday night against Jamaica, showing that he’s focused on helping the team win and doing his job, and I can’t ask anything else more.”

TENNIS

Top-seeded Medvedev wins, but Pliskova upset at Indian Wells

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset by 115th-ranked Beatriz Maia Haddad at Indian Wells on Tuesday. Matthew Stockman/Getty

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (1) to reach the round of 16 on a gusty Monday night at the BNP Paribas Open. Karolina Pliskova, the women’s top seed, was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia. Medvedev, the US Open champion, connected on 70 percent of his first serves and fired four aces despite challenging weather conditions. Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska’s first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round. Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time. On a windy day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Pliskova held serve to tie the second set 5-5, but she got broken eight times in the match. Haddad Maia held and then broke Pliskova in the final game to wrap up her second career win over a Top-5 player. No. 15 Coco Gauff lost to 21st-seeded Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-2 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain on a night of wild weather in the desert.