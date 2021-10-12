The Red Sox beat the Rays Monday night to advance to the American League Championship Series, where they will face either the White Sox or Astros. Here’s an early look at the schedule for the best-of-seven series.
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Chicago or Houston (Fox)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 at Boston (FS1)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Boston (FS1)
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Boston (FS1)*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22 at Chicago or Houston (FS1)*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)*
Advertisement
*if necessary
See the full postseason schedule here
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.