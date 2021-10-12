fb-pixel Skip to main content

The Red Sox announced that tickets for the American League Championship Series will go on sale Friday at noon. Games 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled to be played at Fenway Park on Oct. 18, 19, and 20. Tickets can be purchased at redsox.com/postseason.

Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office. All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.

Here’s the schedule for the best-of-seven series.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Chicago or Houston (Fox)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 at Boston (FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Boston (FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Boston (FS1)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22 at Chicago or Houston (FS1)*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)*

*if necessary

