The Red Sox announced that tickets for the American League Championship Series will go on sale Friday at noon. Games 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled to be played at Fenway Park on Oct. 18, 19, and 20. Tickets can be purchased at redsox.com/postseason.
Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office. All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.
Here’s the schedule for the best-of-seven series.
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Chicago or Houston (Fox)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 at Boston (FS1)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Boston (FS1)
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Boston (FS1)*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22 at Chicago or Houston (FS1)*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)*
*if necessary
