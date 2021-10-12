“It’s a little sore but I expected it to be,” Brady said Tuesday. “We signed up for a contact sport. You get different bumps and bruises throughout the year and we’ll just deal with it the best we can. This bump and bruise happens to be on my hand.

Brady injured his right hand in the first half of Tampa Bay’s 45-17 win over Miami on Sunday. Still, he was able to finish his first 400-yard, five-TD performance with a pair of scoring passes in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady says his heavily wrapped throwing hand is sore but he expects to play when the Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Advertisement

“Just trying to be preventive and precautious, be smart. It’s less than 48 hours since it happened so it’s not like it’s had five days, but again I feel confident I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do.”

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (4-1) are playing their fourth road game in 19 days. The 44-year-old Brady leads the NFL with 1,767 yards passing and is second with 15 TDs.

“If it was my left hand, I wouldn’t think two seconds about it,” Brady said. “The fact that it’s your throwing hand, there aren’t many things that are that important to a quarterback other than your right shoulder or your right elbow. Any time you get banged on one of those, it could be an issue, but I think there is no serious injury at all.

“It’s more discomfort, but I think it’ll be gone in about a day or two.”

Brady has thrown for 15 touchdowns against only two interceptions through five games. Receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown are all on track to finish with 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns receiving. The trio of receivers combined for 20 catches and 307 yards against Miami, with Evans and Brown each topping 100 yards with two TDs apiece.

Advertisement

After the win, Brady wore a bandage on the thumb during his postgame news conference.

“In my younger days I probably would’ve never showed you guys that I wrapped it up because I probably would’ve tried to keep it a secret,” he said Sunday. “But I think I’m older, so I don’t care as much,” Brady said.

Report: Cardinals’ Jones gets positive COVID test

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been put on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list because of a positive test, according to a person with knowledge of the result. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced.

The development means Jones could miss the undefeated Cardinals’ game Sunday against the Browns. Jones, 31, is one of the league’s elite pass rushers and was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a five-sack performance in the season opener against the Titans.

The Cardinals are the league’s final remaining undefeated team with a 5-0 record. It’s the first time they’ve been undefeated this late in the season since 1974.

Lamar Jackson doing it all for Ravens

Every time the Ravens show a new flaw or lose another player to injury, it seems as if quarterback Lamar Jackson starts playing even better.

Jackson has been just what the Ravens needed so far this season, and never more so than Monday night against Indianapolis, when he threw for a franchise-record 442 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-25 overtime win. The Ravens were finally held under 100 yards rushing, and the receiving group lost Sammy Watkins to a hamstring injury. Baltimore needed Jackson to play like an MVP, and he did.

Advertisement

Jackson had two touchdown passes and connected for two 2-point conversions in the final 10 minutes of regulation. He completed the comeback with another TD pass midway through overtime.

Jackson went 37 of 43 with no interceptions. His 86.0 completion percentage was the highest since at least the AFL-NFL merger for a quarterback who threw for at least 400 yards.

“He’s always growing. He’s always getting better,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “A game like this, he’s just so efficient. He just sees the game so well. He leads guys and puts them in the right spot [and] puts the ball in the right spot.”

Andrews caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns — and also caught two 2-point conversions. Marquise Brown caught nine passes for 125 yards and two TDs, including the game winner.

Jackson’s 442 yards bested his previous career high by 118. In fact, three of his top four performances in yards passing have come in the past three games.

This season, Jackson ranks fifth in the NFL in yards passing, and he is on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards for a third straight year.

Last season the Ravens ranked first in the NFL in rushing and last in passing. Now they are fourth in rushing and sixth in passing.

Advertisement

The Ravens were held under 100 yards rushing for the first time in 44 games. Part of the reason Jackson had to carry the Ravens was because the running backs combined for just 24 yards on 11 carries. Jackson had 62 yards rushing.

In Monday’s game, Indianapolis scored early on a 76-yard swing pass to Jonathan Taylor, and Carson Wentz ended up throwing for a career-high 402 yards, but they gave up a 16-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who was bothered by a sore hip, missed a conversion, had one field goal try blocked, and was wide left on a 47-yard attempt at the end of regulation.

“Painful loss, painful loss,” Colts coach Frank Reich said Tuesday.

“Not a fun loss,” said Wentz, who threw for two touchdowns. “I talked to everybody after the game and just said, ‘We’ve got to have a killer instinct.’ That goes for me, it goes for all of us, We’ve got to be able to put teams away when we’ve got them on the ropes.”

Browns place trio on injured reserve

The Browns placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, safety M.J. Stewart, and fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve.

Cleveland was ravaged by injuries in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Chargers. However, to this point, the Browns (3-2) won’t be missing any major contributors long term. They host Arizona (5-0) on Sunday.

Stewart and Janovich sustained hamstring injuries against the Chargers while Hubbard recently underwent season-ending surgery on his triceps. Per NFL rules, Janovich and Stewart must sit out at least three games.

Advertisement

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he was awaiting MRI results on several players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck) and Greedy Williams (shoulder).

Smith-Schuster out for season

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is facing surgery Wednesday and a trip to injured reserve after severely injuring his right shoulder while carrying the ball on an end-around in last week’s 27-19 win over Denver. Smith-Schuster felt well enough on Monday night to host an event organized by his eponymous foundation with his right arm in a sling. While he’s expected to make a full recovery, it won’t be in time to help the Steelers (2-3) this season . . . The winless Lions have taken another hit: standout center Frank Ragnow has a toe injury that requires season-ending surgery, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The Lions (0-5) host the Bengals (3-2) on Sunday. Ragnow’s injury is one of many ailments that have taken some of the team’s top players off the active roster. The team placed receiver Quintez Cephus on the injured list Tuesday and added receiver Javon McKinley to the practice squad to replace tight end Jared Pinkney. Cephus, who broke his collarbone after making a catch against the Vikings, leads the team with 13.6 yards per catch and is its only wide receiver averaging 40 yards receiving per game . . . The Titans placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kern missed the last two games with an injured right groin; Johnny Townsend has replaced him in those games . . . Federal judge Amos Mazzant denied a request by Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins for an injunction that would have halted his five-game suspension with one game remaining, Sunday against the Patriots. He was suspended for a violation of the substances of abuse policy, reportedly for missing tests. Mazzant is based in Sherman, Texas, north of Dallas. Just before the start of the season four years ago, Mazzant granted star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s request for an injunction to stop a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. That ruling sparked a two-month legal saga that ended with Elliott serving the suspension.







