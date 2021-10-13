“We continue to place the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and community at the forefront of our thinking,” Olivier Meslay, director of the Clark, said in a statement. “[P]roof of vaccination is the most effective and prudent approach through which the Clark can do its part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.”

Starting Nov. 1, visitors to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams will be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the museums.

Two museums in Western Massachusetts are the latest cultural organizations to institute proof-of-vaccine policies for visitors.

Advertisement

At the Clark, visitors older than 12 will have to present documentation that they’ve received at least one dose of any approved vaccine two weeks prior to the visit. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult, and all visitors older than 5 must wear a mask.

Meanwhile, visitors older than 12 to Mass MoCA will be required to show proof of full vaccination before entering the museum, and children younger than 12 must be chaperoned by a vaccinated adult. The museum is requiring all visitors older than 2 to wear face coverings while indoors.

Both organizations have already instituted similar vaccine requirements for employees.

The new vaccination policies are in line with those of numerous performing arts organizations in the area, though so far only a few of the state’s museums have followed suit.

“We’re committed to maintaining safe and healthy conditions as we approach the winter months and start to spend more time indoors,” Tracy Moore, deputy director of Mass MoCA, said in a statement.

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.