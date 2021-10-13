I liked the way the second season of “Ted Lasso” ended (and now’s the time for you to stop reading if you haven’t seen the finale). It wasn’t a complete shock to find that Nate had drifted far from his loyalty to Ted. All season long, we saw him struggling with discontent, mostly the result of his own newly inflated ego. Once the kit man was elevated to assistant coach and branded an up-and-comer, he began to expect people to bow to his brilliance and power — maybe forgetting about modesty and teamwork in the process.

Still, I didn’t sense the story line would bring us to Nate’s full betrayal, and a job with Rebecca’s enemy and ex-husband, Rupert. Yes, he felt slights from all sides, including his kit manager replacement, Will, and his dismissive father, who ignored Nate’s triumph after he took charge when Ted had a panic attack. Yes, his hair turned grayer with each episode, it would seem from the stress and the abandonment by Ted. And yes, you could see his suppressed anger when he told Roy that he’d kissed Keeley, and Roy’s forgiveness felt like an insult to him — as if Nate could never be a threat.