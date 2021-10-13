Uber Technologies completed its $1.1 billion acquisition of Boston-based alcohol delivery service Drizly on Wednesday, the companies announced, enhancing Uber’s reach in the last-mile delivery sector after reports that the deal might not go through as planned.

As part of the acquisition, Drizly will be featured on the Uber Eats app, but it will keep a separate app and website presence. Uber Eats is known for connecting consumers to local restaurants, but during the pandemic it quickly expanded into alcohol, convenience, grocery, and retail products.

The Information reported in August that the deal was under review by the Federal Trade Commission to determine whether it might give Uber too much market control. That process likely delayed the deal, which the companies said they expected to close over the summer. Uber and Drizly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.