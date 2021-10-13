Recent sightings (through Oct. 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Northern wheatear in East Sandwich continued, and 2 Caspian terns were also reported in the area.
Two Atlantic puffins were seen on Stellwagen Bank, along with a red phalarope, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, a great shearwater, and a Manx shearwater.
Sightings at Fort Hill in Eastham included 58 great blue herons, 38 great egrets, 16 snowy egrets, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons, 2 American golden-plovers, a Lincoln’s sparrow, a mourning warbler, a yellow-breasted chat, and 2 gray-cheeked thrushes recorded migrating overhead.
On South Monomoy, birds included 95 gadwall, 4 American wigeon, 22 ruddy ducks, 22 red knots, 4 long-billed dowitchers, a common gallinule, 8 American coots, and 19 lesser black-backed gulls.
Birds at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary included a black-headed gull, 300 Forster’s terns, a red knot, an alder flycatcher, 2 gray-cheeked thrushes, a dark-eyed junco, a hooded warbler, an orange-crowned warbler, a Canada warbler, and a yellow-breasted chat.
Other sightings around the Cape included a lark sparrow at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, a black vulture in Yarmouth, Connecticut warblers in Mashpee and West Barnstable, a horned grebe in Dennis, and 2 black skimmers and 3 Hudsonian godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.