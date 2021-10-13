Now, though, plans are underway for an official launch, complete with newly added food stalls. Tiffani Faison (Sweet Cheeks, Tiger Mama) will open Bubble Bath, a destination for the unlikely pairing of champagne and gourmet hot dogs, complete with a champagne vending machine.

The 20,000-square-foot culinary megaplex was slated to open in March 2020 between Federal and High streets. The pandemic stalled the debut, with the hall’s bells and whistles — moss-lined walls, subway tiles, leather banquettes, a video entertainment wall — out of step with a COVID-cloistered city .

The Financial District’s long-awaited High Street Place food hall now has an opening date: March 2022.

Pastry chef Kate Holowchik (Capo, Lincoln Tavern) will open Lionheart Confections, her first solo project. Try coconut miso Butterfinger doughnuts and elaborate cakes.

Kutzu will serve rice bowls and pho, while Mamaleh’s Delicatessen will open its first downtown outpost: Get bagels, pastrami, and other Jewish deli staples.

Vendors that signed on previously include Gorgeous Gelato, Gracenote Coffee, Mike & Patty’s (known for breakfast sandwiches), Pennypacker’s (roasted meats), and Newburyport Brewing — 19 stalls in total.

The future of food halls is looking up: Across town, Hub Hall opened last month.

