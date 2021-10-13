The first trailer for Disney’s “Home Alone” sequel, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” hit the Internet Tuesday, showcasing two comedians with local ties who star in the film.

More than 30 years after Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) first defended his home from burglars in 1990′s “Home Alone,” Disney is focusing on the Mercer family, who inadvertently leave their son Max (Archie Yates) at home while on a trip to Tokyo.

While Max, like Kevin, initially celebrates his newfound freedom with piles of junk food, he too must defend the family home against intruders. This time, the burglars are a married couple, played by Ellie Kemper and Marblehead native Rob Delaney, attempting to steal a valuable heirloom.