Nicholson, a Mattapan resident, was found shot on Walk Hill Street at around 11 p.m on Oct. 6. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Diamante Nicholson, 25, and Peter Contois, 43, were killed in separate incidents, Boston police said. No arrests have been made in either case, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

Police on Wednesday identified two men who were killed in Boston over the last week.

Family members and neighbors said Nicholson was sitting in his car outside of his residence, where he lived with his family, when he was gunned down.

Security camera footage from a nearby home reviewed by the Globe showed two assailants wearing light-colored hoodies walk up to his car. The sound of gunshots rings out before they flee the scene. The man whose cameras captured the footage said he thought he heard more than 20 shots.

Nicholson’s aunt, Deidre Jordan, said he was found in his car shot four times with the driver’s side window blown out. She said shell casings littered the ground outside of his vehicle.

She remembered him at a makeshift memorial of multicolored candles near his residence last week as a cheerful, caring nephew.

“I hope they catch them,” she said of his assailants, “because they took someone precious from us.”

Contois, a Webster resident, was found stabbed near 9 Virginia St. in Dorchester shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.





