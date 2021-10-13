Police officers responded Wednesday afternoon to an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on Boston University’s South Campus, according to Boston police.
No injuries were reported, and EMS was not called, said Officer Andre Watson.
No information is currently available on what was taken during the robbery, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m., Watson said.
The alleged robber fled from 508 Park Drive down Buswell Street in the direction of Brookline, according to a BU Emergency Alert reported by the Daily Free Press.
Police said the suspect has not yet been caught.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
