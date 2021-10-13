After visiting Shirley’s Food Pantry in Mattapan on Wednesday morning, Essaibi George said she looked forward to discussing a range of topics, from education to public health to the city’s COVID-19 response.

Boston’s two mayoral candidates are set to face off in the first debate of the city’s municipal general election Wednesday evening, presenting a potentially pivotal opportunity for Annissa Essaibi George to make up ground on her rival and city council colleague Michelle Wu, whom a new poll shows having a commanding lead less than three weeks before Election Day.

“It’s an opportunity to introduce myself to the voters, to the city’s residents, to talk about the very important issues that we are facing as a city and it is an opportunity for me to discuss and share with the people of Boston my positions on the issues,” Essaibi George said.

Wu, at a Hyde Park event where she was endorsed by transit advocates, had similar sentiments about the debate, calling it “a chance to reach even more residents and community members.”

“I look forward to making sure that our track record, our experience, and our vision that comes from community members is front and center as we’re making our case,” she continued.

The 7 p.m. debate will be televised on WBZ.

The new poll of 500 likely registered Boston voters showed Wu leads Essaibi George by a commanding 32 percentage points, with 57 percent to Essaibi George’s 25 percent. The poll was conducted by MassINC Polling Group for WBUR, the Dorchester Reporter, and the Boston Foundation. It had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Nineteen percent of voters surveyed said they remain undecided.

Essaibi George said the new poll didn’t change anything for her.

“We saw lots and lots of polls leading up to the preliminary and we kept strong and focused on our strategy,” she said. “We are working every day to meet more of our city’s residents, we’ve knocked on more doors since preliminary day than we did in the preliminary season, so I’m excited to earn the vote and support of our city’s residents.”

Wu, meanwhile, demurred when asked if it was her race to lose, as she has throughout the contest.

“There is only one poll that happens, and that is what happens on Election Day,” she said. “So, we are fighting to keep doing what our coalition has been doing.”

Eventually, Wu acknowledged, “it’s always affirming and exciting to see signs that our message and our approach is connecting with residents. It’s not just about putting forward big ideas and big solutions that our city needs but doing the work of organizing in every community to build those coalitions and that momentum.”

Wu received the most votes in the preliminary election. She maintains a wide lead among white, Black, Latino, and Asian voters, according to the poll — 57 percent of Black voters said they would support her or lean towards her, along with 57 percent of white voters, 62 percent of Latino voters, and 63 percent of Asian voters.

In comparison, of those likely to vote in the upcoming election, 31 percent of white voters said they would support or were leaning towards Essaibi George, along with 14 percent of Black voters, 20 percent of Latino voters, and 11 percent of Asian voters.

In the preliminary election, Wu dominated in more progressive and liberal areas of the city, according to detailed election data. Meanwhile, Essaibi George garnered more support from white, more conservative neighborhoods.

Essaibi George has intensified her efforts to court a more diverse coalition of support. She has opened up campaign offices in Roxbury, Mission Hill, and Hyde Park, and pledged a $100 million investment toward implementing an equity, inclusion, and justice plan in Boston’s communities of color.

Of those likely to vote for Wu, respondents said that controlling housing costs was a top-priority issue for them in the race, followed closely by improving Boston public schools. Supporters of Essaibi George, a former public school teacher, counted improving schools as their top issue, followed by toughness on crime. Essaibi George is seen as the more moderate of the two when it comes to police reform and public safety; she has advocated for the hiring of hundreds more police officers in the city.

Essaibi George has also framed herself as more pragmatic than Wu, whom she has criticized for having unrealistic ideas that go well beyond the scope of the mayor’s office. For instance, during her preliminary election night party, Essaibi George highlighted that Boston’s mayor does not have the power to make the MBTA free nor can they mandate rent control, two policies Wu has supported.

Since the preliminary election in mid-September, Wu, a Roslindale resident, has picked up a slew of endorsements, out-raised Essaibi George, and now has more cash on hand than her rival. Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who finished fourth in the preliminary election, has endorsed Wu, as have Representative Ayanna Pressley and several coalitions representing communities of color.

Essaibi George, meanwhile, has nabbed endorsements from an array of labor unions in recent weeks.

Late last month, Essaibi George kicked off some controversy when she attempted to draw stark distinctions between herself and Wu on their leadership style, presence in the city’s neighborhoods, and homegrown bonafides.

Essaibi George, a Dorchester native, said she thought Wu’s Chicago roots were relevant to Boston voters, a comment that drew substantial feedback on Twitter, where some users accusing Essaibi George of “othering” city residents who did not grow up here.

On Wednesday, Wu was asked about whether growing up in the city should matter in the mayoral race.

“Understanding the lived experience of our leaders is important, and I think we’ve seen from my time on the City Council how much of a difference it makes when people can connect authentically to see themselves represented, and to know what drives you in office, what has shaped your views,” she said. “I was not lucky enough to be born in Boston, but I’m smart enough that I’ve made my home here and I fight for the city because Boston has given my family everything that we cherish.”

Shannon Larson of Globe staff contributed to this story.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.