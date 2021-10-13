A Boston Public Schools bus that was not carrying students burst into flames in Mattapan Square Wednesday morning, officials said.
The driver evacuated without injury when they first noticed smoke, BPS spokesman Xavier Andrews said in an email.
“Our team is looking into the situation, though we are happy to report there are no injuries nor did it cause any disruption to the school day,” he wrote. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Boston police responded to 1573 Blue Hill Ave. at around 8:59 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman. Boston fire was on the scene.
A video posted to Twitter by a passerby showed smoke billowing from the front windows of the bus as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. The top of the vehicle appeared charred.
Boston fire officials did not immediately return requests for comment.
Mattapan Square at 9:10 am. I 🙏🏾 everyone is okay. #MattapanMa #Mattapan #Boston @AishaMbTV @crystalhaynes @LatoyNBCBoston @NiaNBCBoston @AmakaUbakaTV @NiaAClark pic.twitter.com/7ZXuS5fovc— Ghettova (@ghettova) October 13, 2021
