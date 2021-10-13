The Janey administration has put 812 city employees on unpaid leave after they missed Tuesday’s deadline for getting vaccinated or agreeing to undergo regular and repeated COVID-19 testing, the city officials said.

In a statement, a Janey spokesperson said the city is tapping into contingency plans to limit the effect on Boston Public Schools bus transportation schedules “and other school operations impacted by employee leaves of absence, due to unverified vaccination or testing.”

Last Wednesday, the administration reported that a total of 1,400 city employees had not provided proof that they had been vaccinated or had agreed to engage in routine COVID-19 testing as part of the city’s effort to combat the highly contagious virus.