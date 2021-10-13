The statement said the chaotic episode unfolded around 8:27 a.m., when Worcester officers were called to the area of 383 Shrewsbury St. for a reported carjacking. Witnesses indicated that a cab driver had earlier picked up a man, later identified as Packard, on Belmont Street.

In a statement, Worcester police identified the suspect as Jeffrey Packard, of Douglas. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A 32-year-old man allegedly choked, punched and robbed a cab driver at knifepoint in Worcester on Wednesday morning and then stole a second vehicle before he was apprehended for the alleged daytime crime spree, police said.

Once the cab started moving, Packard allegedly unleashed a vicious attack on the driver.

“While the cab was traveling on Shrewsbury St, the male strangled the driver from behind, punched him in the face, and brandished what appeared to be a knife,” the statement said. “The male robbed the cab driver and forced him to exit the vehicle on Imperial Place.”

A short time later, police said, the abandoned cab was spotted at Honey Farms on Belmont Street, and police were told Packard had sprinted into the store and then fled on foot. Then around 8:50 a.m., the statement said, officers were informed of another vehicle stolen on Lyon Street.

Police said Packard was the alleged culprit.

“Officers located the stolen vehicle and the male, identified as Jeffrey Packard, thirty-two-years-old of Douglas, at 263 Lincoln St,” the statement said.

Packard faces charges of carjacking, armed assault to rob, armed robbery, assault and battery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and use of a motor vehicle without authority, police said.

Arraignment information out of Worcester District Court wasn’t immediately available.

A Worcester police report filed in court said that after Packard abandoned the cab and bolted into Honey Farms, he asked for two packs of cigarettes but fled when a UMass police cruiser pulled into the lot.

The cab driver, meanwhile, was in rough shape, according to the report.

“The victim was visibly upset and missing one shoe,” the report said, adding that the cab driver said Packard “strangled him from behind, punched him two times in the face (right side), and brandished a possible weapon,” which the driver described as “a gray handle, six inches, black blade.”

Police did not recover the knife, according to the report.

The document said Packard told the cab driver to “give me all of your money,” so the driver handed over around $100. The driver later told police “that is 100 [percent] him” when he was brought to the liquor store parking lot on Lincoln Street where Packard was handcuffed, the filing said.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.