A Cambridge, Mass., man was arrested in Epping, N.H., Tuesday night after allegedly leading police on a chase through several towns in a stolen SUV, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Braulio A. Matos, 31, was charged with multiple offenses, including receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, and operating without a valid license, police said in a statement. He was scheduled to be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on Wednesday.
New Hampshire State Police said troopers were alerted to an ongoing pursuit of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder at approximately 9:32 p.m. Tuesday that was initiated by police in Newton, N.H., and continued into Amesbury, Mass. until the Nissan took Interstate 95 north to travel back into New Hampshire.
At approximately 9:58 p.m., New Hampshire State Police located the Nissan on I-95 North in the town of Hampton, N.H., and troopers learned that the Nissan had been reported stolen out of Boston. New Hampshire State Police pursued the Nissan on Route 101 west in the town of Brentwood, N.H., and then onto Route 125 north in the town of Epping, N.H., where the vehicle was eventually stopped by State Police using tire deflation devices known as stop sticks. After the tires were flattened the Nissan came to a stop and Matos was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
