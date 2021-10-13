A Cambridge, Mass., man was arrested in Epping, N.H., Tuesday night after allegedly leading police on a chase through several towns in a stolen SUV, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Braulio A. Matos, 31, was charged with multiple offenses, including receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, and operating without a valid license, police said in a statement. He was scheduled to be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on Wednesday.

New Hampshire State Police said troopers were alerted to an ongoing pursuit of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder at approximately 9:32 p.m. Tuesday that was initiated by police in Newton, N.H., and continued into Amesbury, Mass. until the Nissan took Interstate 95 north to travel back into New Hampshire.