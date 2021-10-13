State and local officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Framingham-Natick Cochituate Rail Trail, a paved recreational path in Natick and Framingham.
The state Department of Transportation recently completed a $11.4 million project to construct the 2.4-mile Natick section of the overall 3.8-mile shared-use trail, which stretches from Natick Center to the Saxonville neighborhood of Framingham. The 1.4-mile Framingham section of the trail was opened in 2015.
The recent project also included construction of an elevated crossing of Route 30, and replacement of a former railroad bridge over Route 9, as well as the creation of a spur connecting the trail to Natick Mall.
Advertisement
Future plans call for connecting the trail to the future reconstructed Natick Center MBTA station as well as over Lake Cochituate.
Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler and state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver were among those on hand at the Sept. 28 ribbon-cutting event.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.