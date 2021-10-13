State and local officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Framingham-Natick Cochituate Rail Trail, a paved recreational path in Natick and Framingham.

The state Department of Transportation recently completed a $11.4 million project to construct the 2.4-mile Natick section of the overall 3.8-mile shared-use trail, which stretches from Natick Center to the Saxonville neighborhood of Framingham. The 1.4-mile Framingham section of the trail was opened in 2015.

The recent project also included construction of an elevated crossing of Route 30, and replacement of a former railroad bridge over Route 9, as well as the creation of a spur connecting the trail to Natick Mall.