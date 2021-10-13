A man was found stabbed to death on the grounds of a popular Maine Fair early Wednesday morning, police said.
The man, who has not been identified, was located by police near the restrooms at the 185-acre Fryeburg fairgrounds, Maine State Police said in a statement. He was declared dead on the scene.
Multiple local police departments responded to the 1181 Main St. grounds after they were called at around 1:05 a.m about a man who had been stabbed and was unresponsive, the statement said. State Police were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m.
The apparent killing comes just days after the fair concluded for the year. It’s considered Maine’s largest agricultural fair and hosts about 300,000 people annually, according to its website.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the autopsy results from the chief medical examiner’s office are expected in the coming days, according to the statement.
“Authorities are confident that there is no on-going risk to public safety,” the statement said.
Fair officials did not immediately return a request for comment.
