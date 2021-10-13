A man was found stabbed to death on the grounds of a popular Maine Fair early Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was located by police near the restrooms at the 185-acre Fryeburg fairgrounds, Maine State Police said in a statement. He was declared dead on the scene.

Multiple local police departments responded to the 1181 Main St. grounds after they were called at around 1:05 a.m about a man who had been stabbed and was unresponsive, the statement said. State Police were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m.