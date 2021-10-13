Tyngsborough Police officials and community members say a new marine patrol program instituted this summer has improved safety on local waters.

The Police Department initiated the program in response to concerns raised by the Lake Mascuppic Association about reckless boating on the lake. The association assisted the effort by donating a boat it had recently acquired at auction, and working with police to refurbish the craft for marine patrols.

The department collaborated with the state Environmental Police and the Merrimack River Task Force to have officers Matthew Koziol, Timothy Sullivan, and Jacob Ahern trained to conduct marine patrols. The new marine unit enforced boating laws each weekend this summer on Lake Mascuppic, Massapoag Pond, and the Merrimack River.