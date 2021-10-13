A newly formed group promoting the arts in Newburyport recently launched a website to help with its outreach to the community.

The Newburyport Arts Collective was established earlier this year to enable local arts and cultural organizations to collaborate in combating the negative impacts many have experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the new website, newburyportartscollective.org, is intended as a resource for residents and visitors searching for theater, music, dance, visual arts, and related events in Newburyport, helping position the city as a “go to” destination for arts and culture.