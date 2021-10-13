Boston police and State Police recovered four guns after making a traffic stop on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston Tuesday night.
At about 11:05 p.m. officers on patrol in the area of West 7th Street and Joyce Hayes Way noticed a vehicle with “extremely dark tinted windows” and a second vehicle trailing closely behind, Boston police said in a posting on bpdnews.com. Police pulled both vehicles over after learning that the license plate on the second vehicle came back as stolen, the posting said.
Boston police said officers recovered a loaded Glock 19 from the waistband of one of the passengers, later identified as 19-year-old Oscar Nadal of South Boston. The gun had one round in the chamber and thirty rounds in an extended magazine, police said.
The second firearm — a Glock 17 with a laser attachment and one round in the chamber and ten rounds in the magazine — was located in the rear pocket of the passenger seat, and two loaded Glock 43′s were found under the driver’s seat, police said.
Police said Nadal was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device. Jadhen Rousseau, 18, of South Boston was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Wellington Arias, 19, of South Boston was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. All three suspects were due to be arraigned in South Boston District Court, police said.
