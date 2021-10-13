Boston police and State Police recovered four guns after making a traffic stop on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston Tuesday night.

At about 11:05 p.m. officers on patrol in the area of West 7th Street and Joyce Hayes Way noticed a vehicle with “extremely dark tinted windows” and a second vehicle trailing closely behind, Boston police said in a posting on bpdnews.com. Police pulled both vehicles over after learning that the license plate on the second vehicle came back as stolen, the posting said.

Boston police said officers recovered a loaded Glock 19 from the waistband of one of the passengers, later identified as 19-year-old Oscar Nadal of South Boston. The gun had one round in the chamber and thirty rounds in an extended magazine, police said.