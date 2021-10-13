The town of Scituate is auctioning off the old Minot Fire Station – “as is, with all faults” – at a public auction on Oct. 26.

The station was built in 1925, after the former one burned in 1924, and it was decommissioned in 1992. Scituate Town Meeting voted in 2020 to authorize the sale of the property, with the proceeds going to reduce the cost of a new senior center.

The station has 1,756 square feet and sits on an 8,000-square-foot lot down the street from North Scituate ocean beach and overlooking Mushquashicut Pond. The assessed value is $724,000.