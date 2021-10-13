The hearing comes a year after a federal appeals court overturned the sentence, ruling that Tsarnaev, now 28, did not get a fair trial because of potential juror bias and the exclusion of evidence during the death penalty phase of the case. It upheld Tsarnaev’s conviction, but ordered the government to hold a new death sentencing trial or let him serve a life sentence.

The US Supreme Court is poised to hear arguments Wednesday over whether to reinstate the death sentence for Dzohokar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of planting bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013 that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

The nation’s highest court agreed to consider Tsarnaev’s fate after the Justice Department filed a petition arguing that the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit improperly vacated the jury’s death penalty recommendation “in one of the most important terrorism prosecution’s in our nation’s history.”

The government argued that the sentence was just and urged the court to reinstate it.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers wrote in their Supreme Court brief that safeguards designed to protect Tsarnaev’s right to a fair trial failed because the proceedings were compromised by two serious errors.

“There is no question that the bombings were a grievous and shocking act of terrorism,” Tsarnaev’s lawyers wrote. But, quoting from a 1946 death penalty case, they added, “There is also no question that ‘a shocking crime puts law to its severest test.’”

A federal jury in Boston convicted Tsarnaev in 2015 of carrying out the bombings with his older brother, Tamerlan, who died during a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the blast. The brothers also killed MIT police officer Sean Collier while they were on the run following the bombings. Tsarnaev admitted to his crimes, but his lawyers argued against the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the case before the same jury.

In July 2020, the appeals court overturned Tsarnaev’s death sentence, ruling that the trial judge failed to dismiss people who were potentially biased during jury selection. At least two of the 12 jurors did not fully disclose what they knew about the high-profile case, or discussed it on social media before they were chosen to decide Tsarnaev’s fate.

Tsarnaev’s trial attorneys showed during the final stages of the jury selection process that one of the jurors, the foreperson, hid that she had posted on Twitter about being “locked down” during the manhunt for Tsarnaev, and retweeted that he was a “piece of garbage” after the attacks.

The appeals court held that US District Judge George O’Toole Jr. erred when he refused to press the jurors on the social media posts, instead relying on their claims that they could serve impartially.

The appeals court also found that O’Toole erred when he refused to let jurors hear evidence that Tamerlan Tsarnaev killed three people in the name of jihad during a robbery in Waltham in 2011. The court found that the information could have supported defense claims that the older brother was a dominating figure who influenced and coerced the younger Tsarnaev into committing the bombings.

In its brief to the Supreme Court, the government argued that O’Toole meticulously screened a pool of more than 1,000 people over 21 days of jury selection, questioned them about exposure to publicity about the case and potential bias, and selected a panel that provided Tsarnaev with a fair trial.

Each prospective juror answered a 100-question form, which asked them to describe the amount of media coverage they had seen about the case, and whether they had formed an opinion about whether Tsarnaev was guilty or should face the death penalty.

“As this Court has long recognized, a prospective juror’s exposure to pretrial publicity does not mean that he or she is unable to decide a case impartially,” the government wrote.

The government also argued that O’Toole’s exclusion of evidence about the unsolved Waltham triple murder was appropriate because Tamerlan Tsarnaev had never been charged with the slayings and it would have required a “mini trial” to explore his alleged involvement, and created confusion about a crime that was unrelated to the bombings.

“The jury that watched a video of [Tsarnaev] place and detonate a shrapnel bomb just behind a group of children would not have changed its sentencing recommendation based on Tamerlan’s supposed involvement in unrelated crimes two years earlier,” the Justice Department wrote. “The court of appeals lacked any sound basis for concluding otherwise and undoing the work of the jurors to whom the issue of capital punishment was properly entrusted.”

The government argued that jurors were impartial and after convicting Tsarnaev of 17 charges had sentenced him to death for six of them — specifically for the bomb he placed in front of the Forum restaurant on Boylston Street that killed 8-year-old Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China. Tamerlan placed the bomb that killed Krystle Campbell, 29, of Arlington.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers argued that by refusing to let jurors hear about the Waltham slayings, the judge had excluded “critical mitigating evidence,” which supported the defense’s theory that Tamerlan was radicalized first and spent months instilling those beliefs in his younger brother.

“The evidence thus powerfully supported Dzhokhar’s contention that Tamerlan exercised powerful sway over him and played the leading role in the bombings,” defense lawyers wrote. They argued that it would have allowed the defense to refute the government’s claim that Tamerlan was merely “bossy” and his younger brother was an equal and indispensable partner in the bombings.

The defense also argued that the court’s failure to ask prospective jurors what they remembered hearing about the bombings warranted a reversal of the death penalty.

“If there were ever a case in which jurors needed to be asked that question, it is this one,” wrote the defense, citing inflammatory coverage and calls for Tsarnaev’s execution by bombing victims and public officials. “The court’s refusal to elicit basic information essential to evaluating jurors’ claims of impartiality improperly left jurors to be the judges of their own fitness to serve.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.