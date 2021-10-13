It’s the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 Boston municipal election.

Boston residents who are US citizens and will be 18 by Election Day can register to vote online until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The elections office at City Hall will also be open to accept in-person registrations until 8 p.m. Voters can check their status online to see if they are already registered.

The November contest will be a historic one; both mayoral finalists identify as women of color in a city that had only seen white men lead until Kim Janey took on the role of acting mayor in March, following Martin J. Walsh’s exit to become US labor secretary.