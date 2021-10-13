It’s the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 Boston municipal election.
Boston residents who are US citizens and will be 18 by Election Day can register to vote online until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The elections office at City Hall will also be open to accept in-person registrations until 8 p.m. Voters can check their status online to see if they are already registered.
The November contest will be a historic one; both mayoral finalists identify as women of color in a city that had only seen white men lead until Kim Janey took on the role of acting mayor in March, following Martin J. Walsh’s exit to become US labor secretary.
The top vote-getters in September’s preliminary race, City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, will face off in the November general election.
A new MassINC poll for WBUR showed Wu held a significant lead over Essaibi George among likely voters, with 57 percent support to Essaibi George’s 25 percent.
The Boston City Council is also set for a shakeup: four councilors, including Andrea Campbell and Janey alongside Wu and Essaibi George, gave up their seats to compete in the preliminary mayor’s race, opening the door for a major turnover the council hasn’t seen in years. The finalists for City Council reflect Boston’s growing diversity.
Early voting for the election will run from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. Voters can visit any early voting location, listed on the city’s website.
For those planning to vote by mail, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.
