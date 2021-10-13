Professional boxer Tony DeMarco, the pride of Boston’s North End who won the world welterweight championship in 1955, died Monday at the age of 89, according to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
“Tony DeMarco was one of the standout stars of the Golden 50s and provided so many thrilling moments during his legendary career,” said Edward Brophy, director of the International Boxing Hall of Fame in a statement. “The Hall of Fame offers our condolences to his family and joins the boxing world in mourning his passing.”
The International Boxing Hall of Fame flew its flags at half-staff in his memory.
DeMarco turned pro in 1948 at the age of 16 and defeated many of the top lightweights and welterweights from that time, including Paddy DeMarco, Teddy “Red Top” Davis, Chris Christensen, Pat Manzi, and Johnny Saxton, whom he beat out for the welterweight crown in 1955. DeMarco retired in 1962 with a record of 58-12-1 (33 KOs) and he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019.
In 2012, a bronze statue depicting DeMarco throwing a left hook was unveiled in the North End.
