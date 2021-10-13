The Brown Circle rotary in Revere is partially closed Wednesday while crews clean up 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled when a tractor trailer rolled at a gas station, officials said.

MassDOT said in a statement that portions of Route 60, Route 107 and Broadway between Revere Street and Patriot Parkway are closed following the crash and will be blocked to traffic through the evening commute.

“There are various detours in the area and local and State Police are on scene to assist with traffic,’' MassDOT wrote in a statement. “The closures for cleanup are expected to last through the evening commute.”