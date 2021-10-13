The Brown Circle rotary in Revere is partially closed Wednesday while crews clean up 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled when a tractor trailer rolled at a gas station, officials said.
MassDOT said in a statement that portions of Route 60, Route 107 and Broadway between Revere Street and Patriot Parkway are closed following the crash and will be blocked to traffic through the evening commute.
“There are various detours in the area and local and State Police are on scene to assist with traffic,’' MassDOT wrote in a statement. “The closures for cleanup are expected to last through the evening commute.”
Brown Circle Rotary area detours #Revere expected to last all day due to crash with fuel spill. Rt 60, Rt 107, Patriot Parkway, Broadway impacts pic.twitter.com/U6YP6zVwmG— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 13, 2021
According to MassDOT, the driver was making a 4:30 a.m. delivery to the Sunoco gas station in Brown Circle when it rolled over, triggering a multi-agency response that includes Revere police and fire, State Police, Department of Environmental Protection and the US Coast Guard, officials said.
For motorists who have not heard yet, Brown Circle in Revere (intersection of Broadway, Squire Rd, Americsn Legion Hwy & Lynn Marsh Rd) is closed as Revere Fire and @reverepolice work a tanker rollover with major fuel spill. Significant traffic impact on all feeder roads.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 13, 2021
Haz-mat clean up crews and a tow truck were on the scene around 7 a.m.
