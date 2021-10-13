The TSA provided the data in a statement, which said the 2021 tally - as of Oct. 3 - of 4,495 passengers stopped from carrying firearms onto their flights had already surpassed the previous record of 4,432 guns caught at checkpoints in 2019.

The federal Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that its officers have seized a record number of guns from travelers’ carry-on bags at airports nationwide this year.

The TSA on Wednesday released this handy infographic on guns seized at US airports in 2021.

“The number of firearms that our TSA officers are stopping at airport checkpoints is alarming,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in the statement. “Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them.”

Advertisement

The statement said TSA officers have discovered 11 firearms in carry-on bags at checkpoints per million passengers screened so far in 2021, compared to 5 guns per million passengers in 2019 and 10 firearms per million in 2020.

The TSA noted that passengers can fly with guns in checked baggage, provided the firearms are unloaded and packed in a locked, hard case. Passengers must declare and present the cases containing the guns at the check-in counters and inform staff of their intention to travel with them, the statement said.

Such firearms are transported with checked baggage and placed in the cargo hold of the aircraft, according to the statement.

But a gun in a carry-on bag simply won’t fly.

“When passengers bring firearms to airport checkpoints, TSA will assess a civil penalty that varies by number of previous offenses and whether the firearm was loaded at the time,” the statement said.

At Logan International Airport in Boston, TSA agents detected their 15th gun of 2021 on Sunday, a spokesman said.

In a separate statement, the TSA said it nabbed 11 firearms at Logan in 2020 and 18 in 2019.

Advertisement

“Gun owners need to know that we mean business when we detect a firearm at a checkpoint,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts, in the statement. “We take it very seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun during the screening process. Guns are never allowed in the cabin of an aircraft. Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.