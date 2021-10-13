Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will once again get into the 70s — more typically we would see readings in the mid 60s — and there will be abundant sunshine.

Eventually when we finally do get a frost it may be so late that frost advisories, which are typically put out during the expected growing season, may not even be issued.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning had not fallen below 50 in most spots, another indicator of just how warm it has been this fall. There has yet to be a frost in areas where the growing season would typically already be over.

It’s basically a carbon copy of the weather for Thursday with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and back into the mid 70s during the afternoon. A stretch of weather like this in mid-October is something to be savored.

Things will start to change a bit on Friday with more on the way in terms of cloudiness. It will still be mild — most places will reach at or above 70 degrees. Across the Ohio River Valley a cold front will be marching eastward and this will put an end to the early September-like warmth once it crosses through New England.

There will be a line of showers reaching the Berkshires midday Saturday and eventually passing off east of Boston by Sunday morning. The showers could be briefly heavy and there might even be a thunderstorm, although because of the overnight timing that’s less likely.

Showers will cross the region Saturday night and Sunday as colder air works into the area. Tropical Tidbits

I’m expecting generally a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rainfall and with most of it falling post sunset in Boston, Saturday activities should go off without a hitch. If the front were to speed up a little bit we could have some problems late in the day but that’s not looking likely right now.

It will clear out and be quite blustery for late Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s and Monday night there is the chance for some isolated frost well northwest of Boston. I do not see any widespread frost potential inside Route 495 as of now, perhaps even through the end of the month.

This means that those house plants can remain outside and some of you can still enjoy the bounty of your vegetable garden just a bit longer. The chart below shows just how far above average temperatures have been in Boston so far this year.

Notice that the blue line, this year’s temperature tracker, is at the top of the typical range.