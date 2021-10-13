At times, the two struggled to differentiate themselves, instead choosing to highlight their own experience or policy plans. Essaibi George said she has a unique perspective on Boston Public Schools thanks to her years as a teacher and made sure to mention her endorsements from labor unions representing city workers.

Wednesday’s hourlong forum, part of which aired on WBZ, was a prime opportunity for Essaibi George to make up ground on Wu, whom a new poll shows holding a commanding lead less than three weeks before Election Day. For Wu, it was a chance to solidify her status as the front-runner.

Boston mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George tangled Wednesday night over schools, housing, and the city’s opioid crisis during the first televised debate since the preliminary election narrowed the field to the two councilors last month.

Wu, too, highlighted her status as the mother of BPS students and some notable endorsements — those of Representative Ayanna Pressley and Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

But there were plenty of clashes. On housing, Essaibi George went on the attack, challenging Wu over her proposal to implement rent control and what she would do to protect small landlords. Essaibi George said rent control would keep rents high and noted it can be enacted only by the state Legislature. She also emphasized her own proposals to bolster opportunities for homeownership and increasing access to housing stability services in the city.

“Michelle does not believe in the power of that small landlord,” she said. “She wants to install . . . rent control in this city that will create further disinvestment in our city, that will keep rents high and push our city’s residents further and further away.”

In response, Wu said, “Everything should be on the table when it comes to addressing our housing crisis.”

“We can’t be afraid and listen to scare tactics around what our residents need right now,” she added.

The new poll of 500 likely registered Boston voters, released early Wednesday, showed Wu leads Essaibi George by a commanding 32 percentage points, with 57 percent to Essaibi George’s 25 percent. The poll was conducted by MassINC Polling Group for WBUR, the Dorchester Reporter, and the Boston Foundation. It had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Nineteen percent of voters surveyed said they remain undecided.

During Wednesday’s debate, the two councilors also jousted over ways to better the city’s schools.

Wu pushed for improving the school assignment process so that it is more equitable, closing gaps in early education and child care, delivering universal pre-K, and rebuilding crumbling school facilities. Wu also highlighted the importance of details, whether it be punctual school buses or the lack of working water fountains in buildings.

“We need to get the operations right,” she said.

Essaibi George spoke of the need for a strong early literacy program and a curriculum that ensures “every school is high quality.”

“You want to fix the Boston Public Schools, hire a teacher. I’ll get it done,” she said.

On the ongoing humanitarian crisis around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Wu reiterated her commitment to performing a city audit within her first 100 days as mayor to see what city properties could be repurposed for housing and services to help alleviate problems in the area, known as Mass. and Cass.

Like Wu, Essaibi George indicated she was open to discuss turning a former detention center run by the county sheriff into temporary housing with addiction services, and also using the Shattuck Hospital at Franklin Park for housing and services to help solve the Mass. and Cass crisis.

Essaibi George also mentioned the importance of rebuilding the bridge to Long Island, where the city offered homelessness and addiction services for years before the bridge was closed in 2014. But Wu said such a project is years away and will be costly.

“We need action right away,” said Wu.

The two sparred over other things. When Wu said she had an unmatched track record of in terms of delivering and getting results, Essaibi George appeared to take exception.

“I disagree,” she said.

A Dorchester resident, Essaibi George suggested there were “clear distinctions” in their political styles and their ability to get things done, and tried to paint herself being more tied into Boston’s communities, saying the work the city needs cannot be done “behind a podium at” City Hall.

Wu batted away the oblique criticism.

“We have both been out in the community,” she said.

Wu received the most votes in the preliminary election. She maintains a wide lead among white, Black, Latino, and Asian voters, according to the new MassINC poll — 57 percent of Black voters said they would support her or lean toward her, along with 57 percent of white voters, 62 percent of Latino voters, and 63 percent of Asian voters.

In comparison, of those likely to vote in the upcoming election, 31 percent of white voters said they would support or were leaning toward Essaibi George, along with 14 percent of Black voters, 20 percent of Latino voters, and 11 percent of Asian voters.

Essaibi George has intensified her efforts to court a more diverse coalition of support since the preliminary. She has opened up campaign offices in Roxbury, Mission Hill, and Hyde Park, and pledged a $100 million investment toward implementing an equity, inclusion, and justice plan in Boston’s communities of color.

Of those respondents likely to vote for Wu, the poll found that controlling housing costs was a top-priority issue for them in the race, followed closely by improving Boston Public Schools. Supporters of Essaibi George, a former public school teacher, counted improving schools as their top issue, followed by toughness on crime. Essaibi George is seen as the more moderate of the two when it comes to police reform and public safety; she has advocated for the hiring of hundreds more police officers in the city.

Essaibi George has also framed herself as more pragmatic than Wu, whom she has criticized for having unrealistic ideas that go well beyond the scope of the mayor’s office. It’s a theme Essaibi George returned to on Wednesday night.

Since the preliminary election in mid-September, Wu, a Roslindale resident, has picked up a slew of endorsements, out-raised Essaibi George, and now has more cash on hand than her rival.

Ahead of the debate, hundreds of supporters clad in pink (for Essaibi George) and purple (for Wu) and wielding signs, lined both sides of Soldiers Field Road outside the WBZ-TV studio in Allston.

“Can I get a Wu Wu?” Tony Brewer, a Wu supporter, demanded through a megaphone from the road’s grassy median.

“She’s the perfect candidate,” said Brewer, who is a member of the Ward 12 Democratic Committee. “She’ll invest in the people.”

Down the street, as the sun began to set, supporters clad in Essaibi George’s signature hot pink chanted briefly as they marched around: “A-E-G! A-E-G!”

“I like her passion,” 59-year-old John O’Leary said of Essaibi George.

Emma Platoff and Shannon Larson of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com.