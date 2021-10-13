“Threats are being made against researchers all over the world, by both individuals and organized anti-science or anti-vaccination campaigns,” the journal said, calling for “more support, protection and training for scientists in the public eye.”

The journal, in an editorial posted online , called for “institutions at all levels” to “do more to protect and defend scientists.”

Editors of the highly influential science journal Nature on Wednesday decried harassment of scientists who speak about COVID-19, saying “intimidation is unacceptable on any scale.”

“Clear, accurate public communication from scientists is essential in a pandemic,” the editorial said. And if researchers are discouraged from contributing to public discussion, it “would be a huge loss.”

Advertisement

The journal also published a news feature Wednesday on its site that included results of a survey it sent out to scientists. Of the 321 respondents, who hailed mainly from the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States, more than two-thirds reported negative experiences after media appearances or online comments.

Twenty-two percent received threats of physical or sexual violence, and 15 percent received death threats. Six of the scientists reported being physically attacked.

“I believe national governments, funding agencies and scientific societies have not done enough to publicly defend scientists,” one researcher wrote in their survey response, according to the article.

The editors of the journal said, “Scientists and health officials should expect their research to be questioned and challenged, and should welcome critical feedback that is given in good faith. But threats of violence and extreme online abuse do nothing to encourage debate — and risk undermining science communication at a time when it has never mattered more.”

Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist who is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research in La Jolla, Calif. and comments on COVID-19 on Twitter, tweeted Wednesday that it was an “important editorial ... in case anyone thinks it’s straightforward and easy to communicate science during the pandemic.”

Advertisement

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician at the World Health Organization who was interviewed for the article, thanked the journal on Twitter for shedding light on the issue, saying she was “not prepared for the onslaught of harassment and it affected me deeply.”





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.