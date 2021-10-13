That’s not coincidence; that’s the circle of political life in America. There’s a time for those in power to appease one downtrodden constituency — Italian Americans — and a time for the next rising group to appease another downtrodden constituency — the descendants of people who were here when their land was taken and colonized. As recounted by The Washington Post , the decision to honor Christopher Columbus was a political calculation of the 19th century, when Italian Americans suffered brutal discrimination and a holiday was a way to placate them.

It worked as long as the sanitized story of Columbus was all that most people knew. But as James Aloisi, a former Massachusetts secretary of transportation who grew up in East Boston, wrote a year ago: “Like other figures whose mythologies mask the ugly truth of their deeds, memorials to Columbus must give way — in this case to the memory of those whose struggle to make America their home made our nation stronger, better, and more durable.”

The demise of Columbus Day is also a reminder of the ebb and flow of ethnic power. “For most of the 20th century, there was an Italian American on the Boston City Council, in many cases, three or four out of nine,” said Larry DiCara, a lawyer who served on the council from 1972 to 1981 and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1983. There are currently no Italian Americans on the council, a change DiCara attributes to the “extraordinary suburbanization” of that demographic. “East Boston is no longer majority Italian American. The North End is no longer majority Italian American,” DiCara told me.

The voter base that elected Italian Americans in Boston moved out — a positive sign of cultural assimilation and upward mobility. Lydia Edwards, a Black woman, represents both neighborhoods on the council. In a sign of the times, and the waning influence of the city’s Italian Americans, Edwards apologized after first suggesting Janey should have done more outreach before renaming the holiday.

In the early 2000s, the city’s Italian Americans experienced a brief period of karma when Robert Travaglini of East Boston was Senate president, Sal DiMasi of the North End was speaker of the House, and Tom Menino of Hyde Park was mayor. That trifecta produced headlines about Italians finally grasping the reins of power first held by the descendants of the colonists, and then by the Irish.

But David D’Alessandro, John Hancock’s CEO during that same era, told me via e-mail: “That wasn’t a dynasty. That was a blink in time. And coincidence.” After Mayor Ray Flynn left to become US ambassador to the Vatican, Menino became acting mayor, then mayor. Bill Bulger left as Senate president to run UMass, and Tom Finneran, the House speaker, resigned while under federal investigation, ultimately pleading guilty to an obstruction of justice charge. DiMasi’s ascension to speaker did not end well either. He, too, resigned; he was convicted of ethics violations and served five years in federal prison. Travaglini also left the public sector and now runs a lobbying firm. Menino, who served 20 years as mayor, died in 2014. “The Italians never had a full turn,” said D’Alessandro. “Now people of color will rule for a long time. It’s the next natural dynasty.”

To D’Alessandro, “Columbus Day has always been silly. Christopher Columbus never even saw what is now the USA. He landed in the Bahamas.” What has since been documented about the explorer’s cruelty is also hard to ignore. Yet a certain sector of the Italian American community is taking the newly named holiday as a personal insult. “Mayor Janey stiffs Italian American community,” griped the website eastboston.com. Some nostalgia for comforting mythology is understandable. In less polarizing times, there might even be some middle ground, where a statue of Columbus could stay up, next to a tablet explaining the good, the bad, and the ugly of his life. But that’s not what the people rising to power in Boston want right now.

For Italian Americans, “It’s time to move on,” Aloisi told me. On Wednesday, he, Fred Salvucci, and Joe Aiello, three longtime political players, planned to endorse city councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu — another sign of Boston’s new era and who wields power in this town.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.