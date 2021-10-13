Re “Who will next lead the NIH?” (Business, Oct. 12): People who have worked at or with the National Institutes of Health will tell you that it is a remarkably fruitful but also rather complicated organization. Both sides of that coin follow from the authority that directors of the constituent NIH institutes enjoy, given their control of the budgets that Congress directly appropriates to them. Though nominally the boss, the best NIH directors — and I would include Dr. Francis Collins, the current director, in that group — have exercised persuasive authority over their colleagues based as much on the breadth of their vision for promoting the health of the nation — and their good sense — as on their scientific credentials.

I would urge the president to select a serving constituent institute director. In the face of an unrelenting pandemic, and the host of critical issues that have been set aside because of it, the country doesn’t have the luxury of giving a newly minted NIH director anything like a learning curve. My personal choice would be Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), but in any event, the bench at NIH is deep, and we should tap it.