Re “Time to upgrade our successful bottle law” (Editorial, Oct. 11): While the editorial tries to make a case for raising the deposit from a nickel to a dime and adding various other containers such as sports drinks, water bottles, teas, etc., to the mix, it fails to mention a very important part of the law: the part about what happens to the deposit when the container is not redeemed. The deposit goes to the state. The editorial mentions how in 2014, when advocates tried to push the measure through via the ballot, the beverage industry spent millions to defeat it, and they were successful. However, then-Governor Deval Patrick, in his effort to champion the cause, didn’t help when he told us how much revenue this would generate, and people saw it for what it really was: another tax on Massachusetts residents. It really does seem to be just another dig into the taxpayer’s pocket. And let’s not forget the hundreds of thousands of tourists who are, for the most part, not going to bother with redeeming their containers.

Donald Sandefer