I wholeheartedly agree with your editorial supporting the latest proposal from the state transportation agency (”A sensible solution for the Allston interchange,” Editorial, Oct. 8). I hope all the stakeholders support this and do not delay any further this much-needed infrastructure improvement.
I do take issue with one statement — that the neighborhood was separated from the rest of the city by construction of the Mass. Pike. That’s a commonly reported misunderstanding: The neighborhood was separated by the railroad tracks and the railroad yard, constructed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many years before the turnpike was built.
Robert Bucelwicz
Needham