I wholeheartedly agree with your editorial supporting the latest proposal from the state transportation agency (”A sensible solution for the Allston interchange,” Editorial, Oct. 8). I hope all the stakeholders support this and do not delay any further this much-needed infrastructure improvement.

I do take issue with one statement — that the neighborhood was separated from the rest of the city by construction of the Mass. Pike. That’s a commonly reported misunderstanding: The neighborhood was separated by the railroad tracks and the railroad yard, constructed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many years before the turnpike was built.